John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CATC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.80. 4,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,100. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.90. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

