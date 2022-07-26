Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-$10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.30 billion-$94.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.04 billion.

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after buying an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,785,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,640,000 after buying an additional 1,072,104 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,257,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,817,000 after buying an additional 47,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

