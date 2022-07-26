JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Shares Up 1.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.57. 112,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 309,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 633.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.