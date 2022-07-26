JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Target Price to €90.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($112.24) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Puma from €123.00 ($125.51) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Puma from €114.00 ($116.33) to €109.00 ($111.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Puma Stock Performance

Shares of Puma stock remained flat at $7.17 on Tuesday. 1,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Puma has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

