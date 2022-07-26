Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,796,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,494 shares of company stock worth $1,130,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $520,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $485,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $469,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

