Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU opened at $73.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $130.57.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -331.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Del L. Miller sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $54,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $517,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $29,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $219,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $230,525. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 63.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $473,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

