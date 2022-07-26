Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 99,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 849,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Kaixin Auto Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaixin Auto stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Kaixin Auto worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaixin Auto

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 14 used car dealerships covering 14 cities in 12 provinces in China.

