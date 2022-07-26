Kalata (KALA) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Kalata (KALA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kalata has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Kalata has a market cap of $30,067.71 and $723.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002189 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017108 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001944 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00031846 BTC.
Kalata Coin Profile
Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kalata
