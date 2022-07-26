Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.61 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $23.47 million and $4.61 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $117.37 or 0.00562530 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,877.18 or 1.00061633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003538 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00125320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

