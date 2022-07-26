KeyCorp Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $190.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.89.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.76. The company had a trading volume of 150,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,679,818. The firm has a market cap of $443.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.94.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 828,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $278,518,000 after buying an additional 73,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,621,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,218,053,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

