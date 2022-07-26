KeyCorp Cuts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $25.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Squarespace from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Squarespace Stock Performance

NYSE SQSP opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $58.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 29,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $590,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 551,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,037,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Squarespace by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

