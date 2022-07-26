Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Kkr Credit Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

