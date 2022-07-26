KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

