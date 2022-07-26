Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0326 on Major Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 629,880,856 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. "

