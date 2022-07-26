Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Kohl’s makes up about 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Kohl’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,211. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

