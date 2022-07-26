Komodo Price Down 4.2% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001369 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.04 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00258464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00096157 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00070615 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003622 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,792,389 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

