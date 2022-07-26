Konomi Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $254,281.00 (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $254,281.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

