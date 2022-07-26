Kryptomon (KMON) Market Cap Achieves $2.40 Million

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kryptomon has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Kryptomon has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $38,395.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00017197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001943 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031796 BTC.
About Kryptomon
Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.
Kryptomon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kryptomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryptomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.