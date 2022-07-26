Lanceria (LANC) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Lanceria (LANC) traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Lanceria has a market cap of $832,460.52 and $10,218.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001954 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00031782 BTC.
About Lanceria
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Lanceria Coin Trading
