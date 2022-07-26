Landbox Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $45,833.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016919 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001963 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Landbox Profile
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
