Lattice Token Trading Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $256,984.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002291 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017189 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001959 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About Lattice Token
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016.
Buying and Selling Lattice Token
