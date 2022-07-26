LCI Industries (LCII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $116.52. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

