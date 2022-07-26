LCI Industries (LCII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

LCII stock opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.52. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.32 and a 52 week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 13.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 55.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LCII. DA Davidson began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.