LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

LCNB Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LCNB opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LCNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at LCNB

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mary E. Bradford purchased 3,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $117,496. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LCNB by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LCNB by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

