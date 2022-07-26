Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Shares Down 13.3%

Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 2,146,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Leagold Mining Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.60.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

