Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,437 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 11.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $51,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after acquiring an additional 449,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,350,000 after purchasing an additional 181,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DGRO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 22,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,666. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.