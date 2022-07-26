Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $94.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.