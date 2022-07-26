Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $983,000 Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $239,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 63.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE RTX traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 192,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,683. The company has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

