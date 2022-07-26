Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $78.93. 15,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

