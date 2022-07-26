Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.14. The company had a trading volume of 48,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.59.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

