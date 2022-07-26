Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,665 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,479,524. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

