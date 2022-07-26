Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $3.33 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.19. The company had a trading volume of 338,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,545,334. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.