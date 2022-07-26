Leuthold Group LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,801.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

