Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.