Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

