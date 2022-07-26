Leuthold Group LLC Reduces Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.06% of OneMain worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in OneMain by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in OneMain by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $11,464,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $5,274,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $62.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.