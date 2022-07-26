Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of XME opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.