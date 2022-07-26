Leuthold Group LLC Takes $2.87 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.