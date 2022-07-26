LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 2,901 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,560,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. 20,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,666. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.35.

