LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 166 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after buying an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,161,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833,387. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $271.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

