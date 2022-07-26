LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,706,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,693,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,068,000 after purchasing an additional 165,554 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. 10,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,996. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

