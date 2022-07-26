LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

