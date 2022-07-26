LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after buying an additional 75,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 349,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 81,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. 358,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,829,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

