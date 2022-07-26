LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 172.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,775 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

