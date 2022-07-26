LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,395,000 after buying an additional 5,120,012 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 949,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 232,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 474,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,382,000 after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.74. 648,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

