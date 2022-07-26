LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18,788.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 912,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 48,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,673. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

