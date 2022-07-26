LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 75,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,862 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

TIP traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,740. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

