LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 9,694 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.6% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 51,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 267,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 23,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,584. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.