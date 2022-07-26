Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

