Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 185 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $250.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average is $247.60. The company has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.